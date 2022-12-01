The Access Group ("Access") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Construction Industry Solutions (COINS) to extend further its ability to provide global software and services to organisations operating in the construction sector.

COINS is a leading construction management software and services company providing end-to-end business solutions to the contracting, home building and service management sectors, globally. COINS has more than 40 years of experience serving construction professionals, with a global team supporting over 100,000 users worldwide.

Brendan Flattery, managing director Access ERP commented: "We see a huge opportunity with COINS joining the Access Group and we will be sharing more details over the coming months about our joint plans for the future. With the size, complexity and geographical spread of COINS' operations, we are now in an exciting discovery phase while we integrate our two businesses".

Robert Brown, COINS CEO commented: "I am excited to be joining my peers at The Access Group and the opportunities that this acquisition creates for our staff, customers, and business partners. Access and COINS share the same vision of delivering a suite of market-leading, end-to-end, construction-focused solutions, that enable construction companies to achieve higher levels of productivity, margin and cash flow".

Commenting on today's announcement, Chris Bayne, CEO of The Access Group, said: "This latest acquisition supports our growth strategy and focuses on delivering solutions that meet the needs of our expanding international customer base. We welcome COINS' customers, partners and employees into The Access Group."

-Ends-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005079/en/

Contacts:

For The Access Group

Martin Stone

martin.stone@tankpr.co.uk

+44 (0)115 958 9840

For COINS

Sarah Stotz

Sarah.Stotz@coins-global.com

D +1 (518) 242-7200

M +1 (518) 605-8713

