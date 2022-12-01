Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 30 November 2022:

- 70,990,692 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 36,875,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,177,486 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,426,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,203,149 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,462,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,299,900 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,313,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 30 September 2022 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 70,990,692 183.35p 130,161,433 Global Equity Income Shares 25,177,486 250.38p 63,039,389 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,203,149 155.72p 6,545,143 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,299,900 106.71p 1,387,123 Total 201,133,088

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 December 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559