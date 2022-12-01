Laboratory Mixers Market worth $2.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory Mixers Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. This is attributed to rising disease prevalence, technological breakthroughs, and increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry research activities. For mixing together samples uniformly, laboratory mixers are crucial equipment utilized in a variety of industries, including biotechnology, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.







Shakers segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027

Based on the product type, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into shakers, magnetic stirrers, vortex mixers, conical mixers, overhead stirrers, and accessories, with each segment covering various other mixer types. The magnetic stirrer product has also shown a significant number of shares after shakers. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing technological breakthroughs and increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry research activities.

Digital devices segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027

Based on platform, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into digital and analog devices. The digital devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market, by platform, in 2021. The substantial share of this market can be linked to the availability of pre-programming possibilities and the considerably simpler and more effective job function of digital devices.

Orbital segment to register for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027

Based on Mode of Operation, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into gyratory, linear, rocking/tilting, and orbital movement mixers. Orbital movement laboratory mixers are expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer, by Mode of Operation, in 2022. The advantages that these mixers provide, such as their tiny, space-saving designs, digital speed controls, built-in timers, and optional tier systems for enhanced capacity, can be credited to their significant market share. The orbital feature allows for the enhanced distribution of low-volume samples, and it can accommodate microcentrifuge tubes, microplates, and gel trays, in addition to larger Erlenmeyer flasks.

Research laboratories and institutes segment to register for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027

Based on end user, the laboratory mixers market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market, by end users, in 2022. Life science form the largest application of academic research from government and non-profit organizations is expected to drive the demand and adoption of life sciences instruments and general laboratory equipment, including laboratory mixer and shakers, in research laboratories and institutes.

Asia Pacific to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period

In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixers market and North America is expected to account for the significant share in the laboratory mixer market. Asia Pacific comprises the Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The China is expected to reach the largest share of the Asian laboratory mixers market in 2022. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific laboratory mixers market.

As of 2021, prominent players in the laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), IKA Works (Germany), Cole-Parmer (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Remi Group (India), Bio-Rd Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning, Inc. (US), Scientific Industries, Inc (US), Silverson Machines (UK), and Sarstedt (Germany) among others.

