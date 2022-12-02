Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - SPARK 1 is designed to support and highlight Investors and investment managers, with a special focus on promoting sustainability, diversity, productivity and longevity within the industry. With the assets and business portfolios managed by their portfolio managers at a meager 29% over the past decade, Energy Spas wanted to help change this by creating an avenue where all investors and investment managers would have the opportunity to build and manage their own funds easily and effectively from their various locations.

"The future of capital markets will likely be significantly influenced by global sustainability issues," says Abbot D. Johansson, CEO of Energy Spas. "As the world transitions to a low-carbon economy and experiences profound social changes, SPARK 1 will provide an investment process run by accomplished investors and investment managers that focuses on factors of sustainable innovation and growth."

Abbot Johansson with PTs-Talk stated: "I am certain SPARK 1's investment philosophy will reach new audiences to offer opportunities to invest in sustainability and futuristic goals." SPARK 1 is an investment program which will be available in 2023.

About Energy Spas LLC.

Based in Quebec, Canada, Energy Spas is a team of international experts focused on opening new doors for emerging investors and investment managers who meet Our stringent standards by serving as a resource and an advocate on all levels. We are committed to empowering high-caliber investment managers by providing both guidance and distribution expertise. From infrastructure and due diligence to product development, we provide a full array of go-to-market services. Their team of dedicated experts is committed to helping and providing sustainable results. We also take the initiative to develop investment strategies in funds and companies with strong DE&I mandates, high levels of social governance, and strong sustainability practices.

Media Contact:

Contact Person Name: Jack Wilkinson

Email Address: support@energyspas.com

Phone Number: +1 (450) 231 7443

Location: 202 Boulevard Robert Bourassa Suite 1700, Montreal, QC, H3A 2A6, Canada

Website: https://www.energyspas.com/

