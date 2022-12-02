PEOPLESCOUT RECOGNIZED FOR INDUSTRY EXPERTISE WITH FIVE 2022 RECRUITMENT MARKETING AWARDS

UK-Based Awards Program Gives Distinction for PeopleScout's Innovation and Creativity in Their Work with Clients

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a five-time winner in the 2022 Recruitment Marketing Awards, in recognition of their success in film, copywriting, art direction and recruitment effectiveness on various client projects.





Since its launch in 1980, the Recruitment Marketing Awards have recognized excellence and professionalism in recruitment marketing and talent management. A total of 28 awards are given annually. One winner is selected in each category, after careful review by two judging panels.

"Winning five awards this year is an exceptional testament to our team's expertise and innovation, which have been matched by our client's open-mindedness and trust," said PeopleScout's UK Managing Director, Jonathan Porter. "I'm delighted that the creativity of our work has been recognised by industry peers."

PeopleScout's winning entries include:

Best Recruitment Effectiveness for Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport was struggling to fill positions, compounded by long security clearance times delaying hiring decisions and flight demands increasing in the wake of the pandemic. The PeopleScout team was brought in to recruit 400 officers over six months, which quickly grew to over 1,000, and to significantly increase the diversity of candidates. Heathrow was able to hire the staff it needed and improved diversity, with 48% of new hires being female. Judges called this campaign "a clear winner showcasing recruiting into a difficult role at a difficult time."

Best Film under £5,000 for Westminster City Council

With a new employer value proposition aligned to the theme "All kinds of extraordinary," this film was used to help Westminster City Council demonstrate the inspiring work of its employees and the difference it makes to local authorities. PeopleScout took a storytelling approach, with the film following the personal journey and tragedy of one individual. Judges found the campaign "well scripted, well executed, raw and authentic, which resulted in its effectiveness."

Best Copywriting for Kent County Council

This recruitment campaign sought to dispel misconceptions about the potential of adult social care as a career choice, seeking to establish it as the vibrant, vital and meaningful profession that it is. The judges called the script "very powerful and emotive." The film was viewed by 410,000 people and Kent County Council's career site received 8,500 campaign clicks, resulting in 300 applicants. However, the real results were cultural, empowering care workers to have pride in their work and recognise the value of their achievements.

Best Film £5,001 to £15,000 for Kent County Council

With a challenging target of recruiting 100 adult care workers amidst a hiring crisis within the sector, Kent County Council turned to PeopleScout to help demonstrate the potential of this career. The film was used to tell real stories of real people working for the council, focusing on the themes of bravery, dignity and pride. Kent County Council was able to fill the 100 vacancies, in part due to what judges called "effective messaging with a proper call to action."

Best Art Direction for London Borough of Hillingdon

PeopleScout was tasked with demonstrating the potential for people to make a positive impact by working for the London Borough of Hillingdon, as well as showcasing local attractions. To achieve this, the tagline "That's the Hillingdon feeling" was adopted. The visuals and accompanying text focused on both individual roles and more general opportunities, outlining the potential for people to grow with Hillingdon. The client's goal was to make the borough "stand out in a big, bold and unmissable way," and the suite of imagery did that, while also meeting the borough's core vision of putting its residents first. The judges felt this campaign "showed good use of their own people, properties and landscape."

PeopleScout's UK-based talent advisory practice provides world-class expertise in employer branding, recruitment marketing, assessment, DE&I consulting, talent market insights and more. Their passionate team of problem solvers-from psychologists and creatives to strategists and technologists-offer a depth and breadth of experience gained over 30 years of creating award-winning strategies for clients across the globe in every sector.

