Lionsgate Launches Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards with TiiCKER



02.12.2022 / 14:34 CET/CEST

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), the company that brought you blockbusters like Hunger Games and Twilight Saga has partnered with TiiCKER, the leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to launch the ground-breaking Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program offering a wide array of perks. (www.TiiCKER.com/LGF)

These include limited-edition, collectible Lionsgate commemorative shareholder certificates, a 50% discount on a full-year subscription to STARZ, and discounts on movie tickets and Lionsgate merchandise. Enroll now so you are first to know about "Perk of the Month" which will include perks to Lionsgate movie premieres and hometown screenings.

TiiCKER is the world's leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform, providing unique access to shareholder rewards from brands like Carnival Cruise Line, Kimberly-Clark, Lionsgate, Norwegian Cruise Line, Real Good Foods, SurgePays, Whirlpool, Aterian, XFC, and others. By providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love, TiiCKER is giving 100 million retail investors like you, unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom articles and content. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com and see (for a limited time only) how you can get a Free Amazon/Visa gift card by connecting a qualified brokerage.

Megann Bowman

+1 616-780-1610

mbowman@lambert.com

