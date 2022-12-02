Mobile Device Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 18.97 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 26.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Mobile Device Management Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Device Management Market" By Type (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Mobile Device Management Market size was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.01% from 2020 to 2027.

Report Scope

Global Mobile Device Management Market Overview

Mobile device management services deal with the administration of several mobile devices such as smartphones, cellphones, tablets, and laptops. Such services are aimed at assisting the vendors of such mobile devices. These third-party services provide management services to the vendors of mobile devices. Such services include features such as on-device applications and configurations, backend infrastructure, and corporate policies.

During the forecast period, the rapid growth of the mobile workforce globally is expected to drive the market for mobile device management services. The rapidly growing bring-your-own-device or BYOD trend is expected to increase the demand for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The growing awareness of data protection and personal privacy is expected to boost the global market even further during the forecast period.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Mobile Device Management Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Mobile Device Management Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Citrix Systems, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Mobileiron, VMware, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Mobile Device Management Market into Type, Deployment Type and Geography.

Mobile Device Management Market, by Type

o Solutions

o Services

Mobile Device Management Market, by Deployment Type

o Cloud

o On-Premises

Mobile Device Management Market, by Geography

oNorth America

§ U.S

§Canada

§Mexico

oEurope

§Germany

§France

§ U.K

§ Rest of Europe

oAsia Pacific

§China

§Japan

§India

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

oROW

§Middle East & Africa

§Latin America

