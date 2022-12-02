DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments - Ready for uncertain times

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled 'Positioned for the current crisis', tells us more about the track record of superior credit assessment, monitoring and collection reducing the probability of default, and the secured nature of the portfolio, the low exposure to high-risk sectors and proven limited loss in ones where they have had exposures in the past, the accounting points and benefits to rising rates and any risks involved.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Listen to the interview here.

Download our latest report on RECI, here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here.

