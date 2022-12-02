Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.12.2022 | 18:58
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments - Ready for uncertain times

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments - Ready for uncertain times

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments - Ready for uncertain times 02-Dec-2022 / 17:25 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments |

Ready for uncertain times

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled 'Positioned for the current crisis', tells us more about the track record of superior credit assessment, monitoring and collection reducing the probability of default, and the secured nature of the portfolio, the low exposure to high-risk sectors and proven limited loss in ones where they have had exposures in the past, the accounting points and benefits to rising rates and any risks involved.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Listen to the interview here.

Download our latest report on RECI, here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here. 

To contact us: 
 
 Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
 1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
 London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
 
 EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
 www.hardmanandco.com 
 
 Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1504427 02-Dec-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2022 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.