Freitag, 02.12.2022

WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Tradegate
02.12.22
20:09 Uhr
285,45 Euro
-2,40
-0,83 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2022 | 19:32
134 Leser

(0)

Celebrating Disability Inclusion with Accenture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / There are more than 1 billion people in the world with disabilities, which makes more than 1 billion reasons for building a more inclusive, accessible workplace-and world.

Accenture is marking this year's International Day for Persons with Disabilities with speaker, digital creator and author Molly Burke and motivational, TEDx speaker and Happiness Coach Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta, hosted by its very own inclusion and diversity lead Beck Bailey.

Click here to catch their discussion on YouTube.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture, Friday, December 2, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Accenture on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Accenture
Website: profiles/accenture
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Accenture

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729893/Celebrating-Disability-Inclusion-with-Accenture


