MMJ International Holdings: MMJ Marijuana DEA Grow Approval Imminent, Biden Signs Marijuana Research Law

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / MMJ International Holdings, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, and MMJ BioPharma Labs is pleased to announce that President Joe Biden has officially signed a marijuana research bill into law. After seven long years of waiting, this law will facilitate the MMJ group of companies to complete its mission of conducting its clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease. MMJ has been awarded a FDA Orphan Designation for its Huntington's clinical trials.

More specifically, the bill directs the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to follow specified procedures to register (1) practitioners to conduct marijuana research, and (2) manufacturers to supply marijuana for the research. The bill will allow the MMJ entities to manufacture, distribute, dispense, or possess marijuana (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD) for the purposes of medical research.

The bill further mandates that the U.S. attorney general will have 60 days to either approve a given application or request supplemental information from the marijuana research applicant. It also creates a more efficient pathway for MMJ researchers to request larger quantities of cannabis.

Dr. Elio Mariani the companies CEO stated "In the case of MMJ, the company is manufacturing a soft gel capsule to help alleviate the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease. The gel capsule formulation could potentially be utilized by other researchers in clinical trials".

With the DEA MOA issued and MMJ on fast track to receive a vertically integrated Schedule 1 cannabis cultivation and manufacturing license, the company is nearing completion of its state-of-the-art, marijuana center of excellence in Rhode Island. The MOA outlines how the company intends to do business with the DEA once a couple of minor tweaks are made under the DEA's guidelines when the final registration is issued.

Jorge Jimenez, MMJ's director of regulatory compliance stated " These licenses fall under strict DEA supervision and require stringent rules of operation all of which MMJ has complied. MMJ was issued a schedule 1 analytical lab license this year. As Schedule 1 licenses are typically awarded to cultivators that are affiliated with an academic institution for the intention of research and development, MMJ has partnered with the University of Connecticut.

Duane Boise, the companies President stated "MMJ is committed to advancing its product development through an approach that is in line with the governments mission to prioritizes public health, foster innovation, and promotes consumer confidence".

