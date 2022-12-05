Regions Bank Introduces Tuition-Free Education Benefits to All Associates Through Guild

By Evelyn Mitchell and Jeremy King

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Regions Bank associates can now earn a degree, tuition-free, through Guild. The education benefits are available to all full-time and part-time associates on their first day of employment, enabling associates to further their education while building their career.

"Already, Regions Bank is an employer of choice; now, given our work with Guild, we're empowering associates with even more opportunities to define their future while working for a company that actively invests in their success," said Seanna McGough, head of Learning and Development for Regions Bank. "Through the new Guild program, associates can now pursue a degree or other educational opportunities tuition free while building their career at the same time. By removing barriers and expanding access to education, we are continuing our commitment to Build the Best Team."

The new education benefits include:

Tuition-Free Education

Regions associates may complete associates and undergraduate degrees as well as college prep courses tuition free:

Associates can attend classes at more than 15 schools, colleges and universities, choosing from over 70+ degree programs in high-growth areas like business administration, business management, business leadership, data analytics, software engineering, and more.

Academic institutions include two HBCUs - North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Paul Quinn College - along with Louisiana State University, Ohio University, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, University of Maryland Global Campus, University of Massachusetts Global, and more.

Additionally, the benefit will expand to include short-form certificates in business, software development, and data analytics early next year.

Educational Supplies and Fees

Regions will reimburse associates for required out-of-pocket education expenses, such as required textbooks and course fees, for programs within the Guild learning marketplace.

Coaching and Learning Resources

As part of the program, Guild's trained education and career coaches are available to associates by phone or chat to provide support choosing a program, completing an application, and staying successful in school.

To learn more about the program, visit regions.guildeducation.com.

"We're proud to work alongside Regions Bank, an organization committed to helping their people build their careers and unlock opportunities within financial services," said Natalie McCullough, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Guild. "Together, we're making education, skilling, and career pathways accessible to thousands of Regions associates so they can get the skills and support they need to pursue their career goals."

"Together, we're making education, skilling, and career pathways accessible to thousands of Regions associates so they can get the skills and support they need to pursue their career goals."

- Natalie McCullough, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Guild

The introduction of the Guild program reflects Regions' commitment to support the career development, engagement and wellbeing of associates as an employer of choice:

Regions was a recipient of the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, recognizing the most engaged workplace cultures in the world; and the Don Clifton Strength-Based Culture Award, honoring organizations with workplace cultures that put the strengths of leaders, managers and employees at the core of how they work every day.

Regions was designated as a Military Friendly® Employer by Military Friendly for the bank's efforts to recruit, retain and advance veterans, service members and military spouses.

The company was named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion with a 100% score on the American Association for People with Disabilities and Disability: IN's 2021 Disability Equality Index, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

Regions received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index and was named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The bank was certified as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work® based on associate experience and corporate culture.

Regions was named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, recognizing companies doing right by employees, customers and communities.

Regions is a member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven coalition to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

Each year, Regions celebrates its associates through the company's Evergreen Week appreciation event.

Bring Your Whole Self to Work

We have a passion for creating an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sex, pregnancy, and many other primary and secondary dimensions that make each of us unique as individuals and provide valuable perspective that makes us a better company and employer. More importantly, we recognize that creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of background, can do their best work is the right thing to do

About Guild

Guild's Career Opportunity Platform enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation's largest employers - including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy's, Target, and The Walt Disney Company - to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Using Guild's Career Opportunity Platform full of real-world education and learning programs, employees at those companies can gain the skills, knowledge and guidance they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families - all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit www.guildeducation.com/.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730111/Regions-Bank-Introduces-Tuition-Free-Education-Benefits-to-All-Associates-Through-Guild