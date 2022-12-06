Music Care Inc: First of its kind 'Virtual Psychedelic Press Conference' Launches to Discuss the Potential of Psychedelic Medicines

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Music Care Inc has announced the launch of a weekly press conference beginning December 6, 2022, to discuss the latest developments, studies, results, cautions, and research in psychedelic treatment and therapy. Alternative medicines have become more prevalent in recent years, and people are more open to natural and historical modalities than ever before.

Take the Cannabis movement, for example. Less than a decade ago, Cannabis was a schedule 1 substance and carried a potentially significant prison sentence for possession . Now, five countries and 21 US states have legalized small amounts of Cannabis for recreational use, and Cannabinoid based medicines are more popular than ever . THC/CBD-based medicines have received US FDA approval, and research continues to grow. The stigma has been largely removed, and many Cannabis-based treatments are now used for depression, PTSD, chronic pain, and many other conditions.

"With these press conferences, we are launching an ongoing conversation about the positives and negatives of psychedelics for treatment. With mental and emotional health finally being given the credence they deserve and America facing an unprecedented opioid crisis , we need all the help we can get. People need help, military Veterans in particular. We aren't talking about listening to our favorite records under the midnight sun here; this is a lifesaving opportunity for transformation. Big Pharma is running riot and causing as many problems as it is solving, so we have to start looking into more natural forms of treatment that have worked safely and effectively for thousands of years. Now is the perfect time!" said Bill Protzmann of Music Care Inc, organizer of the events and certified Cleric with Psanctuary.org, a Constitutional Church based in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

The events are set to take place every Tuesday beginning December 6, 2022, at 12:00 pm Pacific Time . These press-conference-style online meetings will allow subject-matter experts to share experiences and answer questions in a professional, respectful environment. Each week, a different presenter, ranging from military Veterans, advocates, physicians, indigenous healers, researchers, psychedelic guides with years of experience having facilitated thousands of journeys, clinicians and others in the healing professions with credentialed expertise, and social entrepreneurs in the psychedelic space will give an authentic and original insight into a new way of thinking on the subject of whole plant medicines.

The conferences comprise a wide range of topics. The first focus is on Ibogaine and suicide intervention for military Veterans, many of whom find themselves in a dark place when they take off their uniforms and try and pick up where they left off as civilians. Ibogaine research has been conducted on animals since the 1990s. It has been found to significantly decrease dependence on other substances. Originally seen as a fringe medicine, Ibogaine is becoming more mainstream in the whole-plant and clinical medicine world. It is being seen as a welcome alternative to more conventional, addictive, or "black-box" painkillers and anti-depressants. However, with tens of thousands of soldiers self-medicating with alcohol or street drugs to cope with the unseen wounds of military service, post-military service casualties continue to rise. In addition, the suicide rate among male Veterans is 1.5% higher than that of the normal population. For women Veterans, it is 2.5%. Sadly, the official estimate is that 20 US Veterans die from suicide daily ; this number has been questioned and is thought to be less than half the total daily number of Veteran suicides. In addition, more than 1 in 10 Veterans are diagnosed with substance abuse disorder. If these numbers can be brought down, then it's time to have a professional conversation about alternative medicines that have a long history of non-addictive, safe, and effective success.

The number of US citizens dying from drug overdoses remains at a near all-time high, with 109,000 people losing their lives in the 12 months ending March 2022 . Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in two-thirds of these deaths, and opioid-induced deaths have increased by 80% in the past two years.

Bill commented on these statistics by saying, "The amount of people dying from preventable causes in the US is skyrocketing rather than plummeting, and if I can do anything at all to facilitate a conversation to give people another reasonable choice, why wouldn't I? People deserve to know what is out there, and right now, they don't have a responsible, consistent place to turn for information from expert sources. Unfortunately, whatever is happening isn't working as well as we deserve, so we have to look for alternatives."

One goal of the press conferences is to give people a chance to learn about alternative kinds of medicines and make their own informed assessments. In addition, the open Q&A sessions will allow the audience to ask questions and share personal experiences to help others in their journey toward knowledge from the comfort of their offices or homes.

