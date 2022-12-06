Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 15:09
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sojern: TOURISM AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON: TRAVEL HABITS BACK TO NORMAL DESPITE INFLATION

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season just a few short weeks away, Sojern - the first digital marketing platform dedicated to tourism professionals-reveals the latest travel trends for Christmas 2022. While last year's holiday plans were shaky at best due to the Omicron variant, the end of 2022 may well mark a return to normal tourism levels, despite the unprecedented inflation facing Europe.

Logo, no tagline

CHRISTMAS IN PARIS: TRUE HOLIDAY BLISS

The latest data shows a 10% increase in searches for domestic flights in France compared to early this year, while searches for international inbound flights grew by 27% overall.*

Île-de-France remains France's top destination for domestic and international travellers in 2022. Specifically, 60% of travellers visiting France on holiday will go to Paris, with only 9% to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. This trend is also reflected in online hotel searches for 2022, with Île-de-France accounting for 57% of total searches, followed by Grand Est (11%).

AMERICAN TRAVELLERS BACK IN FORCE

France has always been a destination of choice among American tourists. According to flight search data to France for the end of 2022, the top 10 countries of origin remain substantially similar to those of 2021. However, the United States is making a big comeback this year from fifth to second place, likely taking advantage of the greenback's rise against the euro. This is also backed up by Sojern's observations for other EU countries, including Italy (2nd place), Spain (4th place) and the UK (1st place).

* Results based on November 2022 flight data

ABOUT SOJERN

Sojern is the first digital marketing platform designed for travel marketers. Using artificial intelligence and traveller intention data, Sojern provides multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, and tourism boards and marketers trust Sojern every year to attract and convert travellers from around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tourism-and-the-holiday-season-travel-habits-back-to-normal-despite-inflation-301695874.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.