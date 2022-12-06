Pan African Resources Plc - ZAR5 Billion Domestc Medium Term Note Programme
London, December 6
|Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
|Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
("PAR Funding Company" or the "Debt Issuer")
APPROVAL OF ZAR5 BILLION DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
PAR Funding Company, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan African Resources PLC, is pleased to announce that the JSE Limited ("JSE") has granted formal approval, on 6 December 2022, of its domestic medium term note programme, with a total programme amount of ZAR5 billion, pursuant to the programme memorandum dated 6 December 2022 (the "Programme Memorandum").
The Programme Memorandum is available for download from the websites of the JSE at https://www.jse.co.za and the Issuer at
https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/domestic-medium-term-note-programme/
Rosebank
6 December 2022