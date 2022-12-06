Anzeige
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Tradegate
06.12.22
15:43 Uhr
0,200 Euro
-0,001
-0,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 16:04
103 Leser
Pan African Resources Plc - ZAR5 Billion Domestc Medium Term Note Programme

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")		Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
("PAR Funding Company" or the "Debt Issuer")

APPROVAL OF ZAR5 BILLION DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PAR Funding Company, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan African Resources PLC, is pleased to announce that the JSE Limited ("JSE") has granted formal approval, on 6 December 2022, of its domestic medium term note programme, with a total programme amount of ZAR5 billion, pursuant to the programme memorandum dated 6 December 2022 (the "Programme Memorandum").

The Programme Memorandum is available for download from the websites of the JSE at https://www.jse.co.za and the Issuer at

https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/domestic-medium-term-note-programme/

Rosebank

6 December 2022

JSE Debt SponsorLegal Advisor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary LimitedBowman Gilfillan Inc.
Paying Agent, Issuer Agent, Transfer Agent and Settlement Agent
First Rand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant division)
