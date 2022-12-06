Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 16:15
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2023 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 20 January 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 January 2023.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares1.50p
Global Equity Income Shares1.55p

The Board has not set dividend targets for the full year to 31 May 2023.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

6 December 2022

