The partnership intends to position Cosmedica globally in the rapidly developing hair transplant market.

Italy and Roma legend footballer Francesco Totti and Dr. Levent Acar, Founder of Cosmedica Hair Transplantation Clinic in Istanbul and inventor of the world's first portable hair transplant incision device Robopen, announced their partnership. Noting that Istanbul has become the global capital of hair transplants, Totti said, "I have chosen as my first investment a sector and city which are experiencing massive growth. I am very pleased to be a part of this team and look forward to an excellent future together".

Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti announces partnership with Dr. Levent Acar to invest in Turkish hair transplant clinic Cosmedica (Photo: Business Wire)

As the legendary former captain of Roma, Totti is a globally recognized sports celebrity with immense brand appeal. His decision to partner with the hair transplantation clinic is part of a global strategy to grow Cosmedica's presence.

Totti commented, "It's vital to feel well with yourself at any age, and working only with professionals is important. Dr. Levent Acar is a world-class practitioner in hair transplants who has performed over 20,000 successful hair procedures. I look forward to our partnership and intend to visit Istanbul frequently."

Dr. Acar said, "Hair loss is a serious condition that affects 70 percent of men and 1 in 3 women, so hair transplantation is an effective solution to this distressing situation. Cosmedica is a well-established brand in Turkiye, and now, thanks to our cooperation with Totti, we intend to position the Cosmedica brand globally too. Francesco's name is hugely respected for his career, leadership skills, and strength of character, and we are delighted that he has chosen to partner with Cosmedica."

Cosmedica has consulting offices in Italy and other countries and offers treatment to patients from all over the world in Istanbul. Patients receive information at these offices before traveling to Istanbul to undergo procedures. Turkiye has rapidly developed into a global hub for cosmetic surgery and hair transplants thanks to its wide and established ecosystem.

