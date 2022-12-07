A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Investor Relations Services Agreement with Hanover International

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Hanover International Inc. ("Hanover").

Bentsur Joseph CEO commented "We have worked with Hanover in previous companies and I am very pleased to have the good fortune of retaining their services. The appointment of Hanover is a key component in A2Z's strategy to raise our profile with current and potential investors as A2Z aggressively moves forward with the integration of its Cust2Mate carts internationally."

Under the terms of the engagement, the Company will pay Hanover a fee of US$4,000 per month for an initial twelve-month term. The Agreement may also be terminated, after the initial 90-day period, at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice.

In addition, Hanover shall be granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price per Share that is equal to US$1.50 (CAD$2.05). The Options shall vest quarterly over a 12-month period. All vested Options shall be eligible for exercise for a period ending five years from the date of the grant. To the knowledge of the Company, Hanover does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

https://a2zas.com

https://www.cust2mate.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

Contact Information:

Hanover International Inc.

Jim Hock

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

(1) 760 564 7400

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

