Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Dialysis Services Market Revenue to Reach USD 87 Billion by 2027. The Market to Offer USD 12 Billion Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the dialysis services market will grow at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021-2027. A variety of factors, such as high expenditure and a large dialysis patient population in developed countries, influence the market's growth. On the other hand, rising government initiatives to improve kidney health in developing countries and a large patient population with chronic and acute kidney failure are contributing high demand for dialysis across the global market.
Braun Melsungen, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic (DCI), Fresenius Medical Care, and Innovative Renal Care are leading players in the global dialysis services market. The dialysis services market is highly competitive due to domestic, regional, and international players. Also, the geographical presence of key industry players and their broad distribution channels increases market competitiveness through their primary dialysis services delivery strategies. During the pandemic, some key players increased their dialysis delivery network through in-center, home, and hospital dialysis networks. This enabled the industry's participants to build a strong client base, resulting in substantial revenue growth.
Dialysis Services Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 87 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 74.08 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
2.64 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Service, Disease, Age Group, End-User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Innovative Renal Care, NephroPlus, ARC Dialysis, Apollo Dialysis, Allmed Medical Care, ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services), Apex Kidney Care, Centers for Dialysis Care, Diaverum Deutschland, Dialife SA, KfH Kidney Centre, Northwest Kidney Centers, Rogosin Institutes, PREMIER DIALYSIS, Satellite Healthcare, Sanderling Healthcare, Terumo, and US Renal Care
Market Dynamics
·Increasing Prevalence of CKD & ESKD
·Rising Kidney Care Initiatives
·Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions in Dialysis Service Industry
Page Number
288
Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3582
Looking for free sample report? https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3582
Shift Towards Mobile and Ambulatory Care Creating Market Opportunities
Due to the growing demand for healthcare services, there has been a significant shift towards ambulatory and mobile care. Dialysis services are now accessible outside of the home. In India, the NephroPlus company started the dialysis on wheels initiative in dialysis care. The company launched this initiative for the elderly and other dialysis patients. Patients can now seek vital dialysis treatment outside their preferred location or home. An ambulance van is available, designed, and developed under the expert. In the US, Odulair LLC is one of the well-known mobile dialysis service provider organizations that deliver several dialysis services annually in the US. It is a mobile medical manufacturer pioneer in building commercial mobile dialysis units in the US and international market.
Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions in Dialysis Service Industry
In recent years, the dialysis service sector has observed several mergers and acquisitions. The world's leading company, Fresenius Medical Care, entered a significant acquisition in 2022. To create a premier value-based kidney care provider in the global market, the company took a major step in executing its growth strategy for 2025. This major step will accelerate the transition to home dialysis services. Under this, the company decided to create a new company that combines the strength of 3 value-based care specialists. The company entered into a new agreement to develop an independent new company. This will unite Fresenius health partners, such as Fresenius Medical Care, with the US Cricket Health leading patient engagement data platform and InterWell Health. This merger will help bring together the company's health partners with kidney care expertise.
Most prominent industry players acquired several small and mid-sized dialysis service providers for business expansion. After the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes happened in the industry through mergers and acquisitions. The industry has become increasingly concentrated through mergers and acquisitions. Currently, dialysis services are provided by multinational and well-established firms.
Key Prominent Vendors
- B.Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter
- DaVita
- Dialysis Clinic
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Innovative Renal Care
- NephroPlus
- ARC Dialysis
- Apollo Dialysis
- Allmed Medical Care
- ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services)
- Apex Kidney Care
- Centers for Dialysis Care
- Diaverum Deutschland
- Dialife SA
- KfH Kidney Centre
- Northwest Kidney Centers
- Rogosin Institutes
- PREMIER DIALYSIS
- Satellite Healthcare
- Sanderling Healthcare
- Terumo
- US Renal Care
Hemodialysis accounts for approximately 70% of all KRT and 89% of all dialysis worldwide, making it one of the most popular and widely used dialysis procedure types. Additionally, even though hemodialysis has drawbacks, about 90% of patients receive it. Medicare in the US charges an average of USD 90,000 per patient per year for hemodialysis care, amounting to USD 28 billion overall.
According to the key vendor Baxter, around 88% of the patients on dialysis globally are most likely to receive hemodialysis. Around 100,000 people receive Baxter hemodialysis services. The companies employ around 800 field service engineers who help medical professionals and healthcare providers optimize their clinical operations in around 60 countries.
Market Segmentation
Service
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
Disease
- Chronic Kidney Failure
- Acute Kidney Failure
Age Group:
- Above 60
- Less Than 60
End-User
- In-Center Dialysis
- Home Dialysis
- Hospital Dialysis
According to Dialysis Service Market Report, APAC will Experience the Fastest Growth
Recently hemodialysis practices across the region are growing and evolving significantly. The rapid expansion of dialysis services will improve access to dialysis services for many patients. The countries such as Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, exhibit well-established dialysis systems. Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, and NephroPlus are some major market players that show a significant market presence for dialysis services in APAC. With the growing healthcare infrastructure, dialysis services implementation and adoption increased rapidly in the region. The rising expenditure for kidney care in Asian countries delivers plenty of opportunities for private dialysis centers.
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:
Home Healthcare Market - The global home healthcare market was valued at USD 276 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to reach USD 390 billion by 2026.
Ureteral Stents Market - The global ureteral stents market size is to reach USD 371 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
Urinary Catheters Market - The global urinary catheters market reached USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Peritoneal dialysis market size to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
4.3.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
4.3.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
4.3.4 MARKET BY END-USER
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 DIALYSIS SERVICES: MARKET SEGMENTATION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASING PREFERENCES FOR HOME DIALYSIS
9.2 INCREASING MOBILE DIALYSIS SERVICE
9.3 INCREASING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR KIDNEY HEALTH
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CKD & ESKD
10.2 INCREASING KIDNEY CARE INITIATIVES
10.3 INCREASING MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN DIALYSIS SERVICE INDUSTRY
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 COMPLICATIONS IN DIALYSIS SERVICES
11.2 HIGHER MORTALITY RATE AMONGST DIALYSIS PATIENTS
11.3 HIGH COST OF DIALYSIS SERVICES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 SERVICE TYPE SEGMENTATION
12.1.2 DISEASE TYPE SEGMENTATION
12.1.3 AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
12.1.4 END-USER SEGMENTATION
12.1.5 GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 SERVICE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 HEMODIALYSIS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 PERITONEAL DIALYSIS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 DISEASE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 ACUTE KIDNEY FAILURE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 AGE-GROUP
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 ABOVE 60-AGE GROUP
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 LESS THAN 60
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 IN-CENTER DIALYSIS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 HOME DIALYSIS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 HOSPITAL DIALYSIS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
18.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
18.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
18.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
19.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
19.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
19.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
20.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
20.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
20.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
21.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
21.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
21.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE
22.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE
22.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
22.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER
22.3 KEY COUNTRIES
22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23.2.1 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
23.2.2 BAXTER
23.2.3 DAVITA
23.2.4 DIALYSIS CLINIC (DCI)
23.2.5 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
23.2.6 INNOVATIVE RENAL CARE
23.2.7 NEPHROPLUS
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 BAXTER
24.3 DAVITA
24.4 DIALYSIS CLINIC INC
24.5 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
24.6 INNOVATIVE RENAL CARE
24.7 NEPHROPLUS
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ARC DIALYSIS
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
25.2 APOLLO DIALYSIS
25.3 ALLMED MEDICAL CARE
25.4 ADMS
25.5 APEX KIDNEY CARE
25.6 CENTERS FOR DIALYSIS CARE
25.7 DIAVERUM DEUTSCHLAND
25.8 DIALIFE SA
25.9 KFH KIDNEY CENTRE
25.10 NORTHWEST KIDNEY CENTERS
25.11 ROGOSIN INSTITUTES
25.12 PREMIER DIALYSIS
25.13 SATELLITE HEALTHCARE
25.14 SANDERLING HEALTHCARE
25.15 TERUMO
25.16 US RENAL CARE
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.2 MARKET BY SERVICE
27.3 MARKET BY DISEASE
27.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.5 MARKET BY END-USER
27.6 MARKET BY SERVICE
27.6.1 HEMODIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.6.2 PERITONEAL DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.7 MARKET BY DISEASE
27.7.1 CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.7.2 ACUTE KIDNEY FAILURE: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.8 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.8.1 ABOVE 60: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.8.2 LESS THAN 60: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.9 MARKET BY END-USER
27.9.1 IN-CENTER DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.9.2 HOME DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
27.9.3 HOSPITAL DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:?
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?
Click Here to Contact Us?
Call: +1-312-235-2040?
+1 302 469 0707?
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963448/Dialysis_Services_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dialysis-services-market-revenue-to-reach-usd-87-billion-by-2027-the-market-to-offer-usd-12-billion-opportunities-in-the-next-5-years--arizton-301697071.html