Dow Jones News
Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Low FDA activity may drive further M&A

IBT was established in 1994 to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in global biotechnology and life science companies, from venture-stage early drug discovery via venture capital funds (SV Health Investors) through to global, multinational biotechnology companies. The trust's main aim is to generate capital growth, while minimising risk, through a diversified portfolio and an experienced investment team. Over the last five years, IBT's NAV per share has increased 25%, while the share price has increased 32% over the same period - the superior returns generally reflected by a reduction in the share price discount.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/low-fda-activity-may-drive-further-ma/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

