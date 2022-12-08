ABI Research: A Telco Sustainability Reality Check: How Telcos Can Achieve Sustainability With Profitability

New ABI Research whitepaper gives a reality check on the opportunities and challenges with Telco sustainability initiatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pressure is increasing for telcos to reduce energy and waste and achieve climate-related targets, all while making massive investments in energy-draining 5G spectrum, infrastructure, and supporting technologies. As a result, living up to the hype of both 5G performance standards (super-fast speeds, higher throughput, lower latency, enhanced security) and sustainability standards (running a green network while optimizing energy efficiency) has proven to be a challenge. However, initiatives in the telecoms industry do not have to be an either/or proposition, as global technology intelligence firm ABI Research underscores in its latest whitepaper, A Telco Sustainability Reality Check.





"Sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive. However, there are a few reality checks to note. In this report, ABI Research highlights an optimistic approach for sustainable telcos of the future, while also addressing the tensions, challenges, and issues that confront the industry's net-zero ambitions," explains Kim Johnson, Sustainable Technologies Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

A Telco Sustainability Reality Check takes a deep dive into the opportunities and challenges of telco sustainability initiatives, and offers a reality check to the most pressing questions, including:

Breaking the energy curve should be simple, but is it?

Network reliability versus AI-enabled energy efficiency solutions-can both initiatives be mutually beneficial?

Can the competing incentives in the mobile device circularity model be balanced?

Where does technology fit in the telco sustainability equation?

"The bottom line is that efforts can be made to drive mobile industry innovation and conserve resources at the same time. The industry just needs to understand the opportunities and challenges, and once well informed, move forward accordingly," Johnson concludes.

To learn more about the opportunities and challenges with Telco sustainability initiatives, download the whitepaper, A Telco Sustainability Reality Check.

This whitepaper is from ABI Research's Sustainable Technologies research service, which analyzes company efforts toward sustainability goals, identifies technologies that help improve corporate environmental efforts, and provides companies the tools, best practices, and insights necessary to go from sustainability pledges to sustainability execution.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-telco-sustainability-reality-check-how-telcos-can-achieve-sustainability-with-profitability-301697948.html