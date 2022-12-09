Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
09.12.22
10:53 Uhr
28,950 Euro
+0,350
+1,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,75029,15010:56
28,65028,95010:56
PR Newswire
09.12.2022 | 10:28
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Japan Import Car of the Year

  • IONIQ 5 beats strong competitors in the final round at Japan Car of the Year
  • The model's innovative design, engineering, and driving range attract attention of Japanese customers
  • IONIQ 5 has received various prestigious awards, including World Car of the Year
  • Hyundai Mobility Japan will contribute to the future of mobility in the market

SEOUL, South Korea and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 all-electric SUV won the 2022-2023 Import Car of the Year at Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY).

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Japan Import Car of the Year

As the first model of Hyundai Motor's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand, IONIQ 5 received one of the most prestigious accolades in the competition, beating BMW iX, Land Rover Range Rover and Renault Arkana, which were also named as the 10 Best Cars of the Year. This is the first time for a Korean automaker to win an award at the JCOTY.

Japan Car of the Year was established in 1980 to name the 10 Best Cars of the Year and final winners for each category after test-drives and final votes from Japan Car of the Year's Executive Committee. Vehicles released in the Japanese domestic car market between Nov. 1 of the previous year and Oct. 31 of the current year are eligible for the annual competition. Earlier in November, IONIQ 5 was selected for the 10 Best Cars for 2022-2023* from among 48 candidates.

"IONIQ 5 signals a bold new direction in electric mobility for customers in Japan and around the world. Already the winner of prestigious global awards, including World Car of the Year, to be recognized in Japan is a significant achievement, especially against such strong competition," said Won Sang Cho, CEO of Hyundai Mobility Japan. "Since it went on sale in Japan earlier this year, IONIQ 5 has received positive feedback from consumers who have praised the IONIQ 5's design, engineering and excellent driving range. We will continue to strive to contribute to the future of the mobility with sincerity and humility for the Japanese market."

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965117/Photo__221209_IONIQ_5_Wins_Japan_Import_Car_of_the_Year.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-wins-japan-import-car-of-the-year-301699082.html

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.