Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.12.2022 | 13:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone: The 1st Boao International Conference on Real World Studies of Medical Products Held in Hainan

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, the first Boao International Conference on Real World Studies of Medical Products was held in Hainan Province, with the theme of "Real World Data Studies and Innovative Development and Supervision of Medical Products".

Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, as the unique "Medical Special Zone" in China, is the only pilot region that makes active use of real data application. In recent years, it has grown into the most important channel for international innovative medical devices to enter China, initially achieving the synchronization with the international advanced level in the three areas of medical technology, equipment and medicines.

Feng Fei, Governor of Hainan Province, said in his speech that since 2019 Lecheng Pilot Zone had established in-depth cooperation with more than 80 medical device enterprises in 16 countries and regions. More than 270 kinds of medical products that are in urgent clinical need have been introduced from overseas. A total of nine kinds of products have been approved for listing in China through the use of real-world data from Lecheng to supplement clinical evaluation. "I sincerely hope that experts, scholars, guests and friends attending the meeting will have in-depth discussions and exchanges to promote Lecheng Pilot Zone to become a new highland for real world study and a new engine for the development of China's pharmaceutical industry," Feng Fei said.

According to Gauden Galea, WHO representative in China, with the rapid development of information technology and data science, real world data, study and evidence have had a wide-ranging and far-reaching impact on regulatory decisions. China is actively planning to apply real world data study to innovate the evaluation and regulation of products.

The main forum and eight parallel forums were set up at the conference, gathering the resources from domestic and foreign medical regulatory agencies, scientific research institutes, medical institutions, academic associations, medical equipment enterprises, etc., and presenting the phased research results at home and abroad, and jointly building a real-world research exchange platform.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=435790

Caption: The 1st Boao International Conference on Real World Studies of Medical Products

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-1st-boao-international-conference-on-real-world-studies-of-medical-products-held-in-hainan-301699176.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.