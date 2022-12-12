Belstar Management Company, LLC ("Belstar"), a leading global credit investment firm, announced today the launch of a flagship credit fund, Belstar Credit Opportunities Fund, to invest across liquid and private credit opportunities, including both corporate and structured credit assets, globally.

Through Belstar's global sourcing capabilities, Belstar Credit Opportunities Fund will seek to provide investors with exposure to attractive risk-adjusted returns leveraging Belstar's fundamentals-driven investment process and opportunistic credit expertise in both public and private markets. To support a subset of the investment strategy, Belstar intends to partner with Apollo in order to access high quality credit assets originated across Apollo's global platform, deepening the strategic relationship between Belstar and Apollo established in August 2022 forming a non-bank lending joint venture focused on serving Korea-based companies and sponsors.

Belstar's Managing Partner, Daniel Yun, commented, "We are delighted at the prospect of extending our relationship with Apollo, a leading global credit manager. This launch is part of our broader strategy to further diversify the investment portfolios that we manage and to provide our LPs with access to best-in-class credit investments. Credit plays an important role in our strategic asset allocation, and it helps us continually meet our investors' objective of investing in an asset class that can provide consistent performance while maintaining a focus on downside protection."

Rob Givone, Partner and Head of Portfolio Strategy at Apollo, commented, "We are pleased to continue supporting the expansion of Belstar's platform. This strategy is a natural extension of Belstar's global credit capabilities and reflects the growing demand from Asian investors for high-quality credit investments. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with Belstar and exploring new opportunities to expand our collaboration with the Belstar team."

About Belstar Group

Belstar and EMP Belstar specialize in credit and private equity investments and currently have over $2 billion in assets under management. Since 1998, Belstar has raised and invested over $5 billion of credit-dedicated capital. Belstar's corporate offices are located in New York, Seoul, and Singapore and New York-based Belstar Management Company is an SEC registered Investment Advisor. Belstar has primarily invested on behalf of institutional investors based in Korea, with a 15-year track record in global corporate and structured credit markets. Belstar has a unique history of delivering advanced investment propositions, including establishing one of the first foreign funds to register with the Financial Supervisory Services of Korea. To learn more, please visit www.empbelstar.com.

