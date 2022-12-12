easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Dec-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

12 December 2022 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares andhave therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 12 December 2022 as set outbelow (the "DSBP Awards").

PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Johan Lundgren 104,331 Kenton Jarvis 64,149 Stuart Birrell 18,503 Sophie Dekkers 26,054 Thomas Haagensen 17,840 Garry Wilson 38,777

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option and shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 12 December 2022 as set out below (the "RSP Awards").

Number of shares PDMR subject to Award Johan Lundgren 241,136 Kenton Jarvis 135,557 Robert Birge 162,278 Stuart Birrell 64,520 Sophie Dekkers 91,762 Thomas Haagensen 69,248 David Morgan 83,420 Garry Wilson 110,792

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The awards to Robert Birge will vest 25% on the first anniversary of grant, 25% on the second anniversary of grant and 50% on the third anniversary of grant. RSP Awards to the CEO and CFO will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. 3. Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found within the 2022 Annual Report and Accountswhich are available on the Company's website.

In case of queries please contact:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Johan Lundgren a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 104,331

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 104,331

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 241,136

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 241,136

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Kenton Jarvis a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 64,149

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 64,149

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 135,557

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 135,557

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Robert Birge a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards under the easyJet Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 162,278

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 162,278

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Stuart Birrell a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 18,503

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 18,503

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 64,520

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 64,520

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Sophie Dekkers a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 26,054

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 26,054

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 91,762

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 91,762

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Thomas Haagensen a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 17,840

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,840

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 69,248

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 69,248

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated David Morgan a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 83,420

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 83,420

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Garry Wilson a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 38,777

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 38,777

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 110,792

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 110,792

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 208022 EQS News ID: 1511013 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)