BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak launches an ultra-high performance streaming software offering unrivalled energy efficiency

Broadpeak launches an ultra-high performance streaming software offering unrivalled energy efficiency ? The new BkS450 software dramatically reduces electricity consumption and costs for operators ? A disruptive solution that reflects Broadpeak's commitment to environmental objectives in digitaltechnology ? A new sales driver underpinning the entire software and services range

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 12 December 2022

Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today introducing a next-generation streaming software that offers exceptional energy efficiency. Thanks to its unparalleled benefits, this solution will set the Group apart from other global streaming players, and will further enhance its entire software and services offering.

Called BkS450, this streaming software running on a 3rd gen Intel® Xeon Scalable processor will enable Broadpeak's customers to provide high-performance streaming of bandwidth-intensive content (4K and 8K TV, video recorder, etc.) with much lower energy consumption than traditional servers, and at reduced cost.

In concrete terms, the BkS450 enables video services to be streamed at 725 Gigabits per second (Gbps) on 900 watt servers. Compared with previous-generation servers, the power required to stream content at 1 Gbps is reduced by a factor of four.

The Group therefore can offer ever more eco-sensitive customers an unprecedented solution that reduces the carbon footprint of video streaming without sacrificing the user experience. In addition, by using fewer computer servers and thanks to its high-density design, Broadpeak's BkS450 saves critical datacentre space.

A new sales driver underpinning the services offering

This new product introduction is part of an ongoing tide of innovation that has underpinned Broadpeak since its inception and is now facilitating an acceleration of releases of highly competitive tech solutions, in line with the roadmap presented during the IPO. Since its creation, the Group has invested more than EUR40 million in R&D, a department that accounts for nearly half of its total workforce.

Commenting, Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak, said: "The introduction of the next-generation BkS450 software into our range of solutions demonstrates our commitment to enabling more eco-friendly and cost-effective video streaming while also guaranteeing a high quality of experience for users. In collaboration with Intel®, we are taking a first giant step in combining performance and energy efficiency of video servers. This launch adds a new highly differentiating sales driver to Broadpeak's entire software and services offering."

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2021, Broadpeak had 125 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 240 employees in 21 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. In 2021, Broadpeak generated nearly 90% of its revenue outside France. Since 2015, it has generated average annual growth of around 40%. The company delivered a very strong year in 2021 with revenue increasing by 38% to EUR33.1m and EBITDA totalling nearly EUR3m, representing 9% of revenue. Broadpeak grew its revenue 40% to EUR7.7m in first-quarter 2022. The company aims to top the mark of EUR100m in annual revenue in 2026, over three times higher than in 2021, with an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

