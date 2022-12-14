Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
News-Hammer! Rettet dieser Smallcap die Gaming-Giganten Activision bzw. Electronic Arts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6MR ISIN: US0919355026 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTHOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTHOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.12.2022 | 10:06
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anthology celebrates the 21st Annual Durham Blackboard Learn by Anthology Users' Conference

DURHAM, U.K., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire student lifecycle, will join Durham University as they host the 21st annual Durham Blackboard Learn by Anthology Users' Conference. The conference will take place at Durham Business School between 14 and 15 December 2022 and is a conference for Blackboard Learn users organised by users.


"Durham University has been bringing instructors, instructional designers, staff and administrators together to share experiences and move the community forward for more than two decades," said Louise Thorpe, Vice President and Head of Client Experience Europe, Middle East and Africa at Anthology. "We're proud to partner with Durham University and put these discussions into practice in ways that ultimately help learners achieve their goals."

As part of Anthology's commitment to strengthening the Blackboard Learn user community, the company will be delivering several presentations and workshops at the event. Durham University has been at the forefront of the community of Blackboard Learn users, elevating best practices and building global connection among instructors. Attendees from around the United Kingdom, Europe and as far away as South Africa will gather to discuss themes such as data and learning analytics and the impact virtual learning has had on the student experience.

The conference will be held over two days and will largely focus on how data can unlock student success. Participants will have three strands and nearly a dozen breakout sessions to join, ranging from institutions sharing their data reporting successes, data best practices and strategies to make online learning more inclusive, equitable and accessible.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences, we help learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com

CONTACT:
Heather Phillips
Anthology
Heather.Phillips@Anthology.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708867/Anthology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthology-celebrates-the-21st-annual-durham-blackboard-learn-by-anthology-users-conference-301702495.html

ANTHOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.