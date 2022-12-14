Anthology celebrates the 21st Annual Durham Blackboard Learn by Anthology Users' Conference

DURHAM, U.K., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire student lifecycle, will join Durham University as they host the 21st annual Durham Blackboard Learn by Anthology Users' Conference. The conference will take place at Durham Business School between 14 and 15 December 2022 and is a conference for Blackboard Learn users organised by users.





"Durham University has been bringing instructors, instructional designers, staff and administrators together to share experiences and move the community forward for more than two decades," said Louise Thorpe, Vice President and Head of Client Experience Europe, Middle East and Africa at Anthology. "We're proud to partner with Durham University and put these discussions into practice in ways that ultimately help learners achieve their goals."

As part of Anthology's commitment to strengthening the Blackboard Learn user community, the company will be delivering several presentations and workshops at the event. Durham University has been at the forefront of the community of Blackboard Learn users, elevating best practices and building global connection among instructors. Attendees from around the United Kingdom, Europe and as far away as South Africa will gather to discuss themes such as data and learning analytics and the impact virtual learning has had on the student experience.

The conference will be held over two days and will largely focus on how data can unlock student success. Participants will have three strands and nearly a dozen breakout sessions to join, ranging from institutions sharing their data reporting successes, data best practices and strategies to make online learning more inclusive, equitable and accessible.

