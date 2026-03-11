Netlist, Inc.: Netlist to Attend 38th Annual Roth Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors who wish to meet with the Company should notify their Roth representative.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

