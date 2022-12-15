Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - JZZ Technologies, Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), CEO, Charles Cardona provides the following update on major progress of real estate developments and digital media and marketing taking place in the Company:

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has made important advancements over the last several months that have positioned the Company for an exciting and productive year in 2023. These are new developments that have created opportunities for the Company in growth markets with excellent potential for rapid scaling and significant added revenue streams.

In our newly formed Active Lifestyle Real Estate division, developments these include acquiring Lion Development Corporation, reaching agreements with key partners in commercial and residential real estate, project financing, housing development, mortgage funding, marketing, and multiple potential strategic property acquisitions.

JZZ Technologies, Inc.'s Active Lifestyle Media digital division has been equally successful in creating new opportunities for growth and added revenue. Our efforts include acquiring multiple new data sources to add to our proprietary marketing database and leveraging our resources in order to partner with marketing agents who can help monetize our digital resources. We have also begun revamping our media properties to launch with new paid media and major marketing support in 2023.

Real Estate Development Projects

The leading developments in the real estate divisions stem from opportunities to create small to large scale residential and commercial real estate and constructions projects. These include:

The immediate acquisition of initial properties in the Carolinas with build-to-suit, multiple residential units in areas targeted for new community growth or heavy migration.

Investment commitments for an initial project under contract with JZZ for a multi-unit complex near Clemson University in South Carolina with a total project value to'exceed $1 million.

The negotiation of and closing on additional properties in the Carolinas and Florida in preparation of custom construction and/or commercial development of properties.

Launch phase preparations of new commercial and residential projects in the Carolinas and Florida designed to appeal to specific groups including:



Senior lifestyle community projects Tiny home community projects Vacation rental housing projects Veteran community housing projects Mini-storage commercial projects



All projects area being designed to capture revenue through JZZ's new divisions and contract partners so that the entire process will add value to the communities while generating maximum profits from all project components. There are multiple revenue streams that JZZ Technologies intends to tap such as revenues from direct sales, as well as partnership revenues from mortgage, title, marketing, and custom build option packages or upgrades.

These options will be possible through JZZ participation with Oxygen Mortgage and Oxygen Management LTD LLC. in a jointly owned mortgage and real estate development company including real estate purchases, land package and site development, building design and construction, financing, and full-service real estate marketing and sales services.

Digital Media Projects

The Active Lifestyle Digital Media division continues to increase its assets, especially the Company's proprietary marketing database. Through a series of acquisitions, the database which numbered roughly 35 million user records in early 2022, has now reached a total of over 100 million records. The data began with a target group identified as active individual age 55+ but has since been diversified to encompass high value, vertical audiences including:

seniors

doctors and medical professionals

medical outlets

pharmacy subscribers

diabetic patients

corporate C-level employees

b2b professionals

The proprietary database has been evaluated using industry accepted metrics with a value of over $35 million based on the current record segmentation. The licensing of a pilot sample record set by a large internet provider is also helping to provide a more precise account value for future monetization.

Active Lifestyle Media digital division continues to be a vital key to the "last leg" in the development of our JZZ's efforts to offer marketing and direct to retail opportunities for its white label products, advertising opportunities, and marketing avenues for Active Lifestyle Real Estate products.

In closing, Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZI, summarizes, "Our efforts over the last several months have resulted in some truly outstanding opportunities for JZZ Technologies. We have been working diligently to bring together a number of resources - financial, human, and technology related - to create a value-driven company with integrated divisions that work as a unified eco system. Our financing groups have been meeting with our real estate development teams and creating a runway to kick off multiple projects in both commercial and residential areas. At the same time, our digital media and marketing divisions have been working to establish the needed support for the marketing of the products created in the other divisions, as well as developing new areas that will give the other divisions the leading edge in all aspects of digital media, social media, and marketing."

"We have a very clear vision going forward on how to create multiple revenue centers in our various divisions from all aspects of development, financing, marketing and direct ownership or management of the projects that we participate in", Cardona adds. "It is a very robust business model that will allow us to pivot to the best opportunities - not just in a single region or area, but also in the various business segments. I have never been so enthusiastic about JZZ Technologies, Inc. and its business opportunities."

About JZZ Technologies, Inc .

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified company engaged in several business sectors. Its Active Lifestyle Digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing targeted to active adults 55+. Its strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension seeks opportunities in quality of life businesses that support the aging population, and its Active Lifestyle Real Estate Development division is engaged in acquiring, managing, and operating commercial and residential real estate and housing development projects. For more information, please visit jzztechnologies.com.

