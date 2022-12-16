Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
16.12.22
17:18 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
16.12.2022 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in CoinShares International Limited (677/22)

At the request of CoinShares International Limited, the trading in the
company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from
December 19, 2022, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on December 16, 2022.



Short name:   CS     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   JE00BLD8Y945
----------------------------
Order book ID: 219191   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
