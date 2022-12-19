Atos International: Atos selected again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and Europe 2022

Press Release

Atos selected againin Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and Europe 2022

Paris, France - December19, 2022 - Atos today announces that it has been selected as a member of both the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe. In the 2022 DJSI Europe Index, Atos ranks among the first three companies included in the "TSV IT services" sector. This year again, Atos demonstrates excellence in its performance in the three categories evaluated: environment, economy and social. This is the 8th consecutive year that Atos is listed among the top-performing companies in both Europe and in the World in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance).

With an overall score of 85 points out of 100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) - an improvement of 2 points compared to 2021 - Atos is among the top 1% of the IT Services Industry.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos commented: "Atos is proud to rank among the top 1% of the IT Services Industryin the S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022and be a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for both Europe and the World for the 8th consecutive year.Being ranked for excellence in CSR performance amongst the top companiesin our industry worldwide reflects the level of our engagement as a socially responsible company. For us,Corporate Social Responsibility is anchored in our 'raison d'être' (purpose) and this ranking underlines our commitment to this, which is to enable our customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space."

Atos realigned its net zero commitments to meet the new criteria of the SBTi Net-Zero standard. Its near-term target to halve its global GHG emissions by 2025 has been reconfirmed and its long-term and net-zero targets have been strengthened to reach 90% reduction at the latest by 2039 (scopes 1,2 and 3, 2018 baseline) and to neutralize the residual 10% emissions via carbon sequestration projects.

Atos has recently made several advances in the area of sustainability. It recently announced its extended collaboration with Amazon Web ServicesAvailable on the AWS marketplace, this portfolio from Atos enables AWS customers globally to assess, measure, track, reduce and offset their carbon emissions supported by expert consultancy services.

At its Tech for Climate Summit, held alongside COP27in Sharm-El-Sheik at the beginning of November, with its ecosystem of partners Atos discussed its collaboration to build sustainable technologywith ACUD(the Administrative for Urban Development, in charge of developing to new Egyptian capital) and DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) and its project to develop a unique proof of concept for a sustainable and smart city in downtown Cairo.

To find out more about Atos' CSR program.

For more information about DJSI constituents:

https://www.spglobal.com/esg/solutions/data-intelligence-esg-scores;

DJSI/CSA Annual Review | S&P Global

For more information about the DJSI methodology:

https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/methodology

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net| +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment