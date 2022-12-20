Anzeige
20.12.2022
China.org.cn: Media, think tanks urged to contribute to China-Arab community with shared future

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

More than 50 experts and scholars called for media and think tanks to contribute to the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future at an online seminar on Dec. 15.

The seminar was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and jointly organized by its Center for Europe and Africa, China.org.cn, and Egypt's Bayt Al-Hekma Cultural Group.

An online seminar on the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future and the responsibilities of media and think tanks is held on Dec. 15.

Experts at the meeting agreed that over the past years, China-Arab relations have made great progress in various fields, but there remains a certain information deficit. In the process of building a China-Arab community with a shared future oriented to the new era, media and think tanks of the two sides should consciously undertake the mission and responsibility of promoting China-Arab communication and exchanges, and use their respective strengths to advance people-to-people exchanges between China and Arab countries.

They concurred that media and think tanks should strengthen exchanges and cooperation, increase mutual visits and dialogue, build more platforms for cooperation and exchanges, and pool and leverage their strength.

Based on the consensus reached among the event's attendees, Hu Baomin, director of the Center for Europe and Africa, delivered a closing speech for the seminar. He said he hoped that both sides can take the seminar as a new starting point to advance people-to-people exchanges between China and Arab states, and make their due contributions to the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future, the common good of the two peoples, and the future development of China-Arab relations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971942/An_online_seminar_on_the_building_of_a_China_Arab_community_with_a_shared_future_and_the_responsibil.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/media-think-tanks-urged-to-contribute-to-china-arab-community-with-shared-future-301707159.html

