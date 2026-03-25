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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 18:38 Uhr
130 Leser
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South River Mortgage Contributes $4,000 to Support Community Initiatives Benefiting Service Families and Survivors

The funding supported BUBs Give Back, which benefited organizations serving children of fallen service members and survivors of domestic violence.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / South River Mortgage today announced that it has contributed $4,000 in sponsorship support to local nonprofit BUBs Give Back LLC, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting families facing significant life challenges.

The funding supported BUBs Give Back's 2024 and 2025 fundraising events, which benefited organizations serving children of fallen service members and survivors of domestic violence. Through these efforts, partner nonprofit The Bernie House was able to expand its safe-housing capacity in 2025, increasing access to shelter and support services for women and children in crisis.

"South River Mortgage believes that strong communities are built through meaningful support for the people who serve and protect them," said Tyler Plack, President of South River Mortgage. "We are proud to contribute to initiatives that provide real stability and security for families during difficult times."

BUBs Give Back, founded in 2015, has grown into a volunteer-led organization that raises funds and awareness for causes supporting military families and first responders. South River Mortgage's sponsorship reflects the company's broader focus on community engagement and long-term social impact.

As a provider of reverse mortgage solutions, South River Mortgage works closely with older homeowners and their families, reinforcing its commitment to financial stability, housing security, and community well-being.

Media Contact
Nick Bandy
Chief Marketing Officer
South River Mortgage
443-676-7568
nbandy@southrivermtg.com

SOURCE: South River Mortgage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/south-river-mortgage-contributes-4-000-to-support-community-initiati-1151580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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