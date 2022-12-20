Leader in AI-powered sourcing and procurement recognized for transforming enterprise spend management

Globality, the leader in using artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) to transform the procurement function, today announced it has been named by The AI Journal as the winner of the Best Use of NLP in the 2022 Global Excellence Awards.

This was the biggest year yet for the awards program with more than 250 entries being submitted from across the world. Each entry was reviewed by a 28-person judging panel from across the world with the winner being selected by achieving the highest score. This year the judging panel included representatives from industry dominating brands such as HSBC, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Globality reinvents the procurement process by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation, and statement of work (SOW) creation process completely replacing the traditional, outdated Request for Proposal. Its self-service, consumer-like interface uses NLP and machine learning to understand buyers' needs and match companies with suppliers that best meet specific project requirements, all while achieving substantial cost savings and reducing operating expenses.

"We are proud to be recognized by The AI Journal and receive the prestigious Global Excellence Award for Best Use of NLP," said Lior Delgo, Globality Co-Founder and President. "It reflects the growth and success of Globality's game-changing AI-powered technology that is helping industry-leading companies such as BT and Santander transform their buying models to manage their company's spend more efficiently than ever before.

"In today's economic climate especially, sourcing more intelligently and effectively is not just critical to protecting the bottom line, it is key to driving better business outcomes which is exactly what Globality's technology is empowering our customers to do."

"Globality has set a high standard for innovation and creativity with its winning entry in the category Best Use of NLP. With this being the biggest year yet, it made the competition for being a finalist tough with innovative, smart, thought-provoking, results-driven entries coming in from companies of all sizes. It is fantastic to see the effort and passion be rewarded by getting the global recognition by winning at the 2022 Global Excellence Awards," said Tom Allen, Founder and CEO of The AI Journal.

Globality is the leader in using leading-edge, artificial intelligence-powered technology to dramatically increase cost savings and improve business outcomes that procurement facilitates. Globality's state-of-the-art digital solution replaces the traditional, outdated Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, and matches companies with the suppliers that best meet the specific project requirements. By using Globality's platform, companies achieve substantial cost savings and reduced operating expenses, while also delighting business stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and improving outcomes. For more information, visit www.globality.com

About The AI Journal Global Excellence Awards

The AI Journal's Global Excellence Awards is a program that recognizes best practices, use cases, campaigns, and exceptional talent from high-performing teams and individuals from companies of all sizes around the world.

