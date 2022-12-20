Unravel Data, the first DataOps observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, announced today that David Blayney has joined the company as Regional Vice President, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). His hiring reflects the growing need for a unified view of data pipelines and cloud cost management and follows the company's recent leadership announcements and Series D funding.

"Data engineers and data scientists are burdened daily with debugging and troubleshooting issues on the thousands of data pipelines in their environment. These data teams require full-stack visibility, automation, and actionable intelligence that meet their needs around data pipeline performance, cost, and quality," said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data. "Unravel helps these organizations efficiently deliver data outcomes and effectively manage the limitless rise in cloud compute and storage costs. David brings the right experience to lead our efforts as we continue to expand our sales and engineering teams in the EMEA region."

Blayney brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to Unravel with a particularly strong track record of establishing and growing sales operations for technology firms in the EMEA market. Most recently, he held leadership roles at Lacework and Okta Inc. Based in Unravel's London office, Blayney will lead and expand the company's sales operation in EMEA.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the growing Unravel Data team. Unravel provides the right solution for IT leaders navigating today's combination of broad public cloud adoption and exponential data growth. We have a massive opportunity to help enterprises manage and optimize their data pipelines and connect the dots from every system in the modern data stack within and across the most popular data ecosystems. Unravel helps organizations of all sizes, across all verticals, and I look forward to leading the expansion efforts across the EMEA region," said Blayney.

Big data pioneers Kunal Agarwal and Dr. Shivnath Babu founded Unravel Data based on the idea that the exponential growth of data combined with the broad adoption of the public cloud requires an entirely new way to manage and optimize the data pipelines that support the real-time analytics needs of today's data-driven enterprises. Numerous Fortune 100 companies, including two of the top five global pharmaceutical companies and three of the top 10 financial institutions in the world, rely on Unravel Data to gain unprecedented visibility across their data stacks, proactively troubleshoot and optimize their data workloads, and define guardrails to govern costs and improve predictability. Customers who have deployed Unravel have been able to double productivity of data teams and ensure data applications run on time, while scaling costs efficiently in the cloud.

