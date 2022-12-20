Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Tradegate
20.12.22
17:33 Uhr
32,260 Euro
+0,215
+0,67 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,15032,18017:39
32,15532,20517:39
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 15:36
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDAN Instruments, Inc.: Edan Medical UK Pointed out the Trend of Healthcare Innovation on the Interview Broadcasted on Sky TV

NORTHAMPTON, England, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Medical UK, one of the subsidiaries of Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ) - a healthcare company and medical device manufacturer, shared its insights of healthcare innovation through the documentary programme: The Roadmap For Innovation In Healthcare, broadcasted on Sky TV on Dec. 11.

Established in November 2017, Edan Medical UK has served as the main stronghold in Europe. The key members of the management team had extensive experience to take the helm, for example Cliff Juby, the General Manager of Edan Medical UK, who had over 50 years in the healthcare industry. It also enabled EDAN UK to better understand the characteristics of the local market and adjusted products according to the needs of the EBME team. And its next-generation innovations therefore have been generally recognized by the UK market.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.