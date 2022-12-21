Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Approval of Block Listing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:21 December 2022

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Block Listing Application

The Board refers to the announcement by the Company dated 16 December 2022 and is pleased to announce that the application for a block listing facility of 15,000,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each for the purposes of operating the discount and premium control policy of the Company has been approved and is now effective.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com