AEG's Employee Network Group, PRIDE@AEG Hosted an Employee Volunteer Day at Los Angeles LGBT Center's Youth Holiday Celebration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / On December 17, AEG's employee network group, PRIDE@AEG, volunteered their time to served hot meals and celebrate the holidays with teens and young adults at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Youth Holiday Celebration.

The Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world and works to ensure that LGBT people can be healthy, equal and complete members of society.

"AEG is an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and we are very proud of our employees who volunteered their time to participate at the LGBT Center Youth Holiday Celebration," said Chantel Diaz, Program Manager for DEI at AEG. "This volunteer activity is just one way that AEG and our PRIDE@AEG network group gives back and supports LGBTQ youth across the country."

AEG is committed to creating a culture of belonging for our employees and within the communities where we do business. The PRIDE@AEG network group helps employees deepen their understanding of LGBTQ+ issues through educational panel discussions, speaker series, group discussions, educational resources, volunteer activities and community events.

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. The Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. To learn more about the LA LGBT Center, click here.

