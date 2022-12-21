Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
3M Partners With White House To Help Construct a National Strategy for Increasing Equity in STEMM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / 3M is taking part in a nation-wide effort to help eliminate systemic barriers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM). The coordination is being led by the White House Office of Science and Technology (OSTP) and American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The historic collaboration includes over 90 organizations across multiple sectors and combines more than $1.2 billion in work and investment initiatives. The STEMM Opportunity Alliance is a new landmark organization tasked with driving transformative change across the American STEMM ecosystem by dramatically expanding access and opportunities and bolstering America's global competitiveness.

3M's Chief Science Advocate Dr. Jayshree Seth represented 3M at the White House for the announcement.

As part of its commitment to support 5 million STEMM and Skilled Trades learning experiences for underrepresented individuals by the end of the 2025-26 school year, 3M invests in programs and initiatives that increase awareness of STEMM careers, improve academic outcomes in science and math, and provide scholarships, fellowships and support services for students pursuing STEMM degrees. This includes expanding the reach of its Science Encouragement programs, investing in hands-on learning opportunities for students, and providing scholarships and summer preparation programs for incoming STEMM majors at HBCUs and HSIs.

You can watch the event's livestream on The White House YouTube channel.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: www.3m.com/sustainability
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732844/3M-Partners-With-White-House-To-Help-Construct-a-National-Strategy-for-Increasing-Equity-in-STEMM

