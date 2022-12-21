Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP's Climate Change Scores for 2022. Hess has earned Leadership status for 14 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

CDP scores are based on a company's climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) released its 2022 assessment scores in October on the progress of approximately 600 companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI's 2022 report, Hess has achieved Level 4 status, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective.

"We are proud to be recognized for our industry leadership in climate related performance, disclosure and risk management," said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

