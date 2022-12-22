Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
22.12.2022 | 14:06
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, December 22

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 28 December 2022, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2022.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 January 2023.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

22 December 2022

