Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 18:06
ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Wins Two The Drum Awards for 'United by Play' Campaign

BREA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today that its United by Play campaign was awarded Best Branding Campaign at The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC and Most Effective Digital Media Strategy at The Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2022. Originating from the UK, The Drum has become one of the most recognized ad publications that celebrate the transformative power of marketing and igniting creative communication approaches around the world. The Awards identified ViewSonic's engaging communication approaches for building a more inclusive gaming community and for providing the best solutions to a diverse spectrum of players.