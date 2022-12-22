EQS-News: Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals' Silver Queen project records increase in mineral resource estimate



22.12.2022 / 21:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Contact Details Proactive USA na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com +1 347 449 0879 Proactive USA +1 347-449-0879 na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

News Source: News Direct



22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

