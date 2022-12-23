Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
22.12.22
20:11 Uhr
0,894 Euro
-0,010
-1,05 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9060,91709:26
0,9010,92109:23
PR Newswire
23.12.2022 | 09:18
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto secures strategic port access and onshore operations site for large-scale commercial buildout in the Faroe Islands

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto has signed a long-term lease agreement with the Vestmanna municipality and Faroese utility company SEV for port access and onshore operations and maintenance (O&M) work site. The agreement grants access to a 2,050 m2 site in the inner harbour of Vestmanna, Inni á Fjørð; including a new grid connection.

Site preparations have been completed and installation of the control station and maintenance infrastructure has been initiated. This site will accommodate the O&M hub for tidal energy production at the existing site in Vestmannasund, and the planned buildout of commercial tidal energy arrays in Hestfjord and Skopunafjord.

"The location of the Inni á Fjørð site is well suited for our ongoing and planned large-scale operations - it is sheltered, close to our site in Vestmannasund, and large enough to accommodate service of the planned kite arrays nearby. We gain obvious synergies by co-locating our operations at this site," says David Collier, COO at Minesto.

This onshore infrastructure investment in Vestmanna is an essential addition to the assembly hall in Holyhead, Wales and ongoing upgrade of the test lab and prototype assembly workshop in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"In constructive collaboration with Vestmanna Kommuna and SEV, we have now secured an operations site that is suitable to both install and operate the first two 30 MW sites in nearby fjords, as well as support the Vestmannasund production site already in operation," concludes Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3689304/1755000.pdf

Press release

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/the-land-area-in-the-inner-harbour-of-vestmanna,c3129291

The land area in the inner harbour of Vestmanna

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/representatives-from-minesto-sev-and-vestmanna-municipality-at-the-site-where-a-new-port--and-operat,c3129298

Representatives from Minesto SEV and Vestmanna Municipality at the site where a new port- and operations site is being developed Minesto

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-secures-strategic-port-access-and-onshore-operations-site-for-large-scale-commercial-buildout-in-the-faroe-islands-301709517.html

MINESTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.