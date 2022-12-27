Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2022 | 18:34
162 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SBB (299/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBBB) due to a
share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see
exchange notice 298/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109838
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
