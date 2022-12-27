NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SBB (299/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBBB) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 298/22. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109838