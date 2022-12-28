FinEx Funds ICAV - Shareholder Notification - Lifting of Suspension

FinEx Funds ICAV

5 George's Dock

International Financial Service Centre

Dublin 1

Ireland

D01 X8N7

28 December 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification - Lifting of Suspension

Dear Shareholder

Please be advised of the below changes to the Fund.

The board of directors of the ICAV (the Board), resolved at a board meeting held on 2 March 2022 to declare the suspension of the determination of the Net Asset Value of the Fund and the issue, repurchase and exchange of shares and the payment of repurchase proceeds in respect of the Fund (the Suspension) with effect from 2 March 2022.

Please note that following a Board meeting of the ICAV held on 17 November 2022, the Board have resolved to lift the Suspension of the USD Shares Share Class with effect from 19 January 2023. The general market conditions for Russian Corporate bonds have stabilised to the extent that the assets held by the Fund can now generally be traded in the market and the Fund can be valued on a daily basis.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.

Further information in respect of your shareholding in the Fund will be provided in due course.

Yours faithfully

_____________________

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV