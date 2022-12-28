Global Brands Publications Limited: AWE Research leaves everyone in awe at the 10th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards

AWE Research won the "Fastest Growing Marketing Agency" in the MENA Region for 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held on the 10th of December at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria, Dubai.

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award recognizes brands across the globe achieving excellence. Global Brands Magazine covers myriad sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. AWE Research was evaluated on certain key aspects, out of which they performed exceedingly well in business development.







Commenting on AWE Research winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director) of Global Brands Magazine said, "It seems like there is a new marketing research every other month, but even with all this abundance, AWE Research manages to stand out and add value to its clients. It is amazing how AWE always goes the extra mile and we are very proud to provide them with this award."

About AWE Research

AWE Research is one of the fastest-growing market research companies in the world. With a passion fueled by their motto "Living Research," AWE provides actionable insights into the market like no other brand. Their unique approach and analytical skills have helped several companies analyze undetectable problems and lead them to success.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts

Check out our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3I3xkTu

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3vmDlDm

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3I780fj

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3WPbqYo

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/awe-research-leaves-everyone-in-awe-at-the-10th-edition-of-the-global-brands-magazine-awards-301710649.html