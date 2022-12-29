The newest school brings the tally up to four, across both Massachusetts and Florida, for Leal

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Flavia Leal, the founder of the Flavia Leal Beauty School, is pleased to announce the fourth addition to her signature beauty schools, including her third location in Framingham, Mass.

The four Flavia Leal Beauty Schools are located in both Massachusetts, with three, and another in Florida, while the curricula include Leal's signature and unique methods. Students earn both domestic and international certifications while learning across all aspects of the industry, including cosmetology, barber, manicures, pedicures, esthetics, airbrush, and eyebrows.

Leal, who is internationally recognized and has demonstrated all over the world, including having been awarded by numerous countries, is also a motivational speaker and lecturer. Additionally, she also founded her own signature beauty and makeup line, is a teacher of esthetics and makeup, demonstrator of cosmetics and personal hygiene, and is licensed in numerous practices like, esthetics, cosmetology, airbrush, artificial nail techniques, eyebrow design, and manicures.

While serving students as the largest Brazilian beauty school in the United States, and welcoming those with student visas, Leal is setting a precedent for helping those whose first language is not English, earn their way to a degree and an eventual successful career. The Flavia Leal Beauty School guides students who speak English, Portuguese and Spanish.

"We want to know the stories of all of our students that come through our doors." Leal said. "Nobody can be told that they are not good enough. We want our students to find a new path, to find a new way of living."

Her international efforts recently earned her yet another Portuguese Brazilian Award, which is given annually to entrepreneurs who motivate and help improve the lives of Brazilians in other regions of the world.

For more information about one of four Flavia Leal Beauty Schools or to inquire about enrollment, please seek out a consultation at https://www.flavialeal.com/contato/

About Flavia Leal

Flavia Leal, Founder of the Flavia Leal Beauty School, is an award-winning instructor, serial entrepreneur and motivational speaker. For more information, please visit: https://www.flavialeal.com/

