Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Rekord: Heftige Reaktion auf News! - So geht es jetzt weiter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.12.2022 | 15:36
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheaprooms.co.uk: Edinburgh most expensive New Year's Eve destinations in the UK, survey reveals

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk has revealed that Edinburgh is the most expensive destination in the UK to spend New Year's Eve this year.

The survey compared the cost of accommodation this coming December 31 across 20 cities in the UK. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room was recorded. Only centrally located hotels or guest houses rated at least three stars have been taken into account.

In Edinburgh, revellers will need to spend £384 for the cheapest available double room - by far the highest rate in the UK. That's an increase of over 400% when compared with regular winter rates.

London is the second most expensive city to ring in the new year, with a rate of at least £256 for the night. This is the most expensive it has ever been to find a hotel room in central London on Dec 31 in the past decade. Bath completes the podium at £185 for the night.

In Leeds, visitors will need to pay at least £151 to spend New Year's Eve in the city. At an increase of 178% on regular rates, this is the highest relative price rise among any English destination considered in the survey.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the UK for hotel stays this New Year's Eve. The prices shown reflect the rate for the cheapest available double room in a centrally located hotel or guest house, rated 3 stars or more. Regular winter rates have been included in brackets for comparison.

  1. Edinburgh £384 (+418%)
  2. London £256 (+118%)
  3. Bath £185 (+95%)
  4. Cardiff £176 (+155%)
  5. Brighton £175 (+105%)
  6. Manchester £169 (+119%)
  7. Sheffield £165 (+101%)
  8. York £161 (+70%)
  9. Leeds £151 (+178%)
  10. Cambridge £149 (+61%)

For the full results of the survey, please visit: https://www.cheaprooms.co.uk/press/nyeve22.html

Press Contact:
Paul Joseph
00447977499560
press@cheaprooms.co.uk
(For all questions related to the survey, please email)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edinburgh-most-expensive-new-years-eve-destinations-in-the-uk-survey-reveals-301711019.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.