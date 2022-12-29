DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

January 1-3: Citi's 2023 Communications, Media Entertainment Conference Scottsdale, AZ

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30am MT.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

January 15-18: PTC'23 Honolulu, Hawaii

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering the keynote presentation on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 9:35am HST.

To attend the conference, please register on the event's website here.

January 25-26: TMT World Congress 2023 London, UK

Matt Evans, Managing Director, Head of Europe at DigitalBridge, will be delivering the Visionary Keynote Speech "Assessing the European Digital Infrastructure Landscape" on January 25, 2023 at 9:00am GMT.

Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit at DigitalBridge will be participating in the panel discussion "Financing Digital Infrastructure How are changes in market dynamics affecting deal flow and investment?" on January 26, 2023 at 5:15pm GMT.

To attend the conference, please register on the event's website here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner Aura Reinhard

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com