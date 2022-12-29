Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022
WKN: A0BM01 ISIN: US7462283034 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2022 | 22:02
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Q1-2023 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced that it will release its three months ended November 30, 2022 financial results on Monday, January 9, 2023, and hold a conference call on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, to discuss the results. Details for the call are presented below.

Q1-2023 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on January 10, 2023

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 832069)

International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 832069)

Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 47370)

Replay available until: January 24, 2023 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/47370

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733481/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Dates-for-Q1-2023-Earnings-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
